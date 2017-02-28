Emmet County Man Sentenced After Taking Responsibility for Boyne Highlands Fire

"There is nothing that I can say here today that can even begin to convey how sorry I am," defendant David Soltysiak said.

An Emmet County man is headed to prison for starting the fire that destroyed part of the Main Lodge at the Boyne Highlands resort.

David Soltysiak was sentenced to at least 13 years and three months in prison.

He pleaded no contest to second degree arson in January for the fire that happened December 11.

Soltysiak says he does not remember that night.

The court says he was under the influence of alcohol, ecstasy and Adderall.

Soltysiak was also sentenced for attacking a security worker that night, spraying him with a fire extinguisher.

The Emmet County chief assistant prosecutor says it was the best outcome they could have hoped for.

"He got the maximum sentence allowed by law, which I think under the circumstances was completely appropriate given the number of victims that were jeopardized as well as the seriousness of their injuries and his conduct," Emmet County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Stuart Fenton said.

Soltysiak was credited for serving 80 days.

His felonious assault sentence will be served at the same time as the arson sentence.