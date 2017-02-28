Kirtland Community College Instructor and Students Preview President Trump's Address to Congress

President Trump is set to deliver his first speech to a joint session of Congress.

Many in Northern Michigan will be watching to see what the president has to say.

This could be President Trump's largest television audience since his inauguration, and it's his chance to deliver a big time speech.

“This is his chance just to lay it all out there and say this is what I want to accomplish and here's how it's going to be,” said Kirtland history and humanities instructor John Thiel.

Kirtland community college instructor john Thiel says tonight's presidential speech will likely be a pep talk for the country, and an appeal to congress to work on plans he'll discuss.

“It will be interesting to see the tone he strikes in this speech given on both sides of the aisle the tension and the division we've seen in the first month in terms of support and opposition to his policies,” said Thiel.

Thiel says he doesn't expect to hear too many specifics from the president, but tonight's speech is still a chance for him to set the pace for the next four years.

“I think this is why he's targeting both houses of Congress. A lot of his initial proposals, a lot of the executive orders that he’s signed, will require congressional action to really put these into play. This is his chance to really take the stage without any question and answer session and just lay his agenda out there,” said Thiel.

On campus, we asked students what they'll be watching for.

“A big concern of mine is if we can solve this healthcare problem, it'll impact everyone and if we don't I think we'll see a lot of issues. He’s a world leader. If we're not all on the same page, if we're not all working together, we're not going to go anywhere,” said student Micalyn Wilcox.