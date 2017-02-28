YMCA Announces State Wide Memberships

Have a YMCA membership?

You can now get into any Y in the state for free.

The YMCA announced statewide membership this week.

All you just to do is show your active membership card and photo I-D and you can get into any Y in Michigan at no charge.

You just need to use your home branch at least half the time.

The organization says they're answering a call from people who want to stay healthy regardless of their schedule.

“The whole purpose of this was behind the fact that the YMCA is more than just a gym we're a mission. We're for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility and we know that in today's busy lifestyles people are traveling more often. They may be going to see family in different places but they want to maintain that healthy lifestyle,” Paul King, Membership and Marketing YMCA said.

The Y hopes to take this plan nationwide by 2018.