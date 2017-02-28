Inside the Kitchen: City Park Grill in Petoskey

Preserving the past, but keeping everything fresh and lively at the same time...

This week's Inside the Kitchen: how City Park Grill in Petoskey makes sure its food, stacks up with its back story.

A broad, modernized menu brings a little something to the table for everyone at the Victorian Era eatery, whether it's an enterprising entree, sumptuous salad or a taste of the fresh catch.

The iconic grill, well-known also for its famous patrons: a young Ernest Hemingway spent a lot of time at the bar, writing and doing a little bare knuckle boxing.

