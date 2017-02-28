Detroit Police Find Grenades, Guns Inside Home Of Man Arrested For Driving Drunk

Grenades, a launcher and more than a dozen guns.

Detroit police found all of that inside the home of a veteran officer they arrested for drunk driving.

It all started around midnight Monday on the city's west side.

Neighbors say they started hearing shots, but no one called police until a few hours later.

Investigators say they saw the retired officer get into his car and he tried to take off but they stopped him immediately.

They did a breathalyzer and arrested him for OWI.

Police also say there's evidence he was shooting his gun overnight. He'll likely be charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

They also searched his home, which is a fortress with 10 foot high fences and huge gates.

The grenades were never active.

ATF is now helping to determine if the guns and other items like the grenade launcher are legal.