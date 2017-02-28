Gov. Snyder Wraps Up Trip To National Governors Association Winter Conference

Governor Rick Snyder just wrapped up a four day trip to Washington for the National Governors Association winter conference.

The governors say they had a productive meeting with President Donald Trump, and were able to go over the details on how Congress and the administration would repeal and replace Obamacare.

Governor Snyder released a statement Tuesday, saying in part, “It is clear to me that now, more than ever before, Washington, D.C. is listening to the states.

I frequently hear from residents that they want solutions made closer to home, so I'm very encouraged by the open dialogue we had this weekend and look forward to what I hope will be a great deal of collaboration with the president and Congress."