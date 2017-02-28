Wilbur Ross Sworn In As Secretary Of Commerce

The Trump administration welcomed its newest cabinet member Tuesday.

Wilbur Ross is the secretary of commerce.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office Tuesday morning, a day after the Senate voted to confirm him.

Ross will help promote American business interests in the U.S. and overseas.

He'll also oversee agencies that manage fisheries, weather forecasting and the Census Bureau, which will conduct the next national headcount in 2020.

Ross has pledged to work quickly to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.