Michigan State Police Cracking Down On Left Lane Drivers

Freeway frustrations.

Michigan State Police are trying to crack down on left lane drivers.

Troopers say the rules are pretty simple.

When you are driving on a two lane highway, the right side is for driving and the left side is for passing.

Driving in the left lane is a civil infraction.

If police catch you doing it, you could end up with a ticket.

State police say they just want motorists to understand the law and work on developing courteous driving habits.