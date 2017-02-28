FBI Investigating Threats Against Jewish Institutions Across The Country

The FBI is investigating a new wave of threats against Jewish institutions across the country.

At least 29 Jewish community centers and schools in 17 states, including one in Ann Arbor, received bomb threats Monday.

Threatening calls to Jewish community centers in California, Washington, Arizona and Nevada were also a part of the latest wave of intimidation.

The calls appear to be coordinated, and some may come from overseas.

They range from individuals phoning in threats to machine generated or altered calls.

No one has been arrested in connection with these waves of threats.

The White House says the president condemns any form of anti-Semitic and hateful acts.