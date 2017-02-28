Pres. Trump To Make First Appearance In Front Of Joint Session of Congress

President Donald Trump is making his first appearance in front of a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, where he plans to lay out an optimistic vision for the country.

It's not considered a "State of the Union" address because the president has just started his term.

The president's advisers say he will use his prime time speech to discuss fulfilling his campaign promises, including lowering taxes, building a wall along the Mexican border and repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

One of the bigger topics on the table for Tuesday night is President Trump's proposed budget.

Monday, he gave a preview of what it would entail, including a $54 billion boost for defense spending.