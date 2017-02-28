Alpena County Woman Killed In Car Crash

An Alpena County woman is dead after her car rolled over several times.

State police say it happened before 9 Monday night on Hubbard Lake Road and Scott Road.

They say Vickie Bilbrey, from Hubbard Lake, was speeding, ran off the road and rolled her car.

Bilbrey died at the scene.

A passenger was also in the car at the time of the crash.

He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.