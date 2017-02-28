Petoskey Man Sentenced For Starting Boyne Highlands Fire

The man accused of starting a big fire at the Boyne Highlands Resort in December is heading to prison.

The fire ripped through the main lodge at the Emmet County resort December 11.

At least 14 people were hurt.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader was in the courtroom as a judge sentenced David Soltysiak to at least 13 years in prison.

He took a no contest plea for second-degree arson earlier this month.

Soltysiak says he does not remember starting the fire.

In court he claimed he was under the influence of alcohol, Adderall and ecstasy.

Soltysiak was also sentenced for spraying a security guard with a fire extinguisher, but that sentence will run concurrently.