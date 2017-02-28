Two Mount Pleasant Men Arrested Following Police Chase

Two men from Mount Pleasant are in jail Tuesday morning after leading police on chase.

Mount Pleasant police say the chase started Monday night just before 11 at the intersection of Oak and Illinois.

An officer tried to pull over Audie Hawkins but he didn't stop.

He turned onto Locust where the vehicle came to an abrupt stop.

Police told the passenger, Antonio Flores, to stay in the vehicle but he got out of the car, went into a house and locked the door.

Flores eventually came out of the house, struggled with a police officer, and was taken into custody.

He's charged for resisting and obstructing.

Hawkins was also arrested and charged for fleeing and eluding.