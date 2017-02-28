SpaceX To Send Two People Around The Moon In 2018

In the first move toward public space travel, SpaceX says it will attempt to launch two people into space.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made the announcement Monday.

He says the two lucky amateur space travelers have put down a significant deposit for the week-long journey.

It will take them toward the moon's surface, then further out into space before looping back to earth.

That's a distance of 300,000-400,000 miles.

The adventure is set to take place sometime next year.