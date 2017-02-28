Three Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into California Neighborhoo - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Three Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into California Neighborhood

Three people are dead after a small plane crashed into a southern California neighborhood.

Police say the plane was carrying a husband, wife and three teenagers to San Jose when it flew into two homes in Riverside, California Monday.

So far, three bodies have been found in the wreckage.

All three were passengers on the plane.

Two other passengers were injured.

No one inside the homes were hurt.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.