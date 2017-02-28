Isabella Co. Deputies Looking For Suspect Accused Of Attacking M - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Isabella Co. Deputies Looking For Suspect Accused Of Attacking Man In Parking Lot

Isabella County deputies are looking for the person they say attacked a man after what started as a bathroom break.

The victim says he was at Blanchard Bar early Monday morning when he went outside to urinate.

The suspect thought the victim was going on his car and began attacking him.      

He suffered a cut to the head and had to go to the hospital.

Deputies couldn't find the suspect but have sent a report for charges to the county prosecutor.