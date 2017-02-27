Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation Donates Thousands For Conservation Efforts

The Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation are donating thousands of dollars to three programs.

They want to protect and restore Little Traverse Bay.

They awarded more than $60,000 to help the cause.

The Emmet Conservation District will get more than $20,000 for eradication and prevention of knotweeds.

More than $30,000 is going to the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council to build 13 rain gardens in Petoskey to protect the bay from pollutants.

The city of Harbor Springs received $9,000 for storm drains to prevent storm water debris from entering the bay.