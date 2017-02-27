TCAPS Makes Improvements To STEM Programs

Expanding opportunities for learning through science, technology, engineering and math.

TCAPS says they are working to expose more of their students to the STEM program.

That’s building students’ knowledge in areas where jobs are constantly growing in the U.S.

But to continue building, they need to take a step back and look at how to build the program each year.

They hope students will learn through the STEM programs and build on that knowledge each year.

“The five year plan actually integrates how we are going to walk our students through and amp up our stem. Is it vertically aligned from kindergarten to 12th grade, do we know what our students are getting as far as experiences they get in each grade level as they go through TCAPS,” says Heidi Skodack, the district coordinator for STEM

This year the schools added a “Girl’s Tech” program.

TCAPS says they'll continue to discuss ways to see weekly exposure to STEM for their students.