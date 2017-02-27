M22 Challenge: Registration Begins Wednesday for Unique Triathlon

A generous gift from this man, benefitting an entire community... His foundation donating $15 million to Manistee County.
A generous gift from this man, benefitting an entire community... His foundation donating $15 million to Manistee County.
“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”
“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
The DNR is trying to figure out who burned 20 mattresses and bedspring frames in Benzie County.
The DNR is trying to figure out who burned 20 mattresses and bedspring frames in Benzie County.
Three family members were sent to the hospital this morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
Three family members were sent to the hospital this morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered. It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.
A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered. It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.
It was a rescue mission that the U.S. Coast Guard does not perform every day. A deer was trapped in sharp rocks and chilly water. What’s more, the doe was an expecting mother.
It was a rescue mission that the U.S. Coast Guard does not perform every day. A deer was trapped in sharp rocks and chilly water. What’s more, the doe was an expecting mother.
Shots fired outside of a Kalkaska County home and a four hour standoff. It ended with a man in handcuffs.
Shots fired outside of a Kalkaska County home and a four hour standoff. It ended with a man in handcuffs.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.