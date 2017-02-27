M22 Challenge: Registration Begins Wednesday for Unique Triathlon

“We're expecting a quick sign up again this year,” says Matt Myers.

Sign-up kicks off Wednesday for a well-loved triathlon.

The M22 Challenge is a unique run, bike, and paddle event.

The 9th annual event takes place at Sleeping Bear Dunes Lakeshore in Leelanau County.

Athletes run through Sleeping Bear Dunes Park for a dune climb, bike 17 miles around Big and Little Glen Lake and then finish by paddling two and a half miles on Little Glen Lake.

The event caps at 900 athletes taking part.

Last year, all spots were filled just seven minutes after sign-ups opened.

“I've been getting a lot of phone calls people that are in Europe and all over the country. They want to make sure they can get in. And the best way to get in is to make sure you get on a really good computer,” says Event Coordinator, Matt Myers.

And if you're not an athlete, the event is still in search of volunteers.