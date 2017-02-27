Ludington Residents On Edge After Learning Of Phone Scam

A scam circulating around a Northern Michigan community has people second guessing who's calling them.

The Ludington Police Chief says the scammers change the caller ID to make it look like the calls are coming from Ludington Police Department or the Mason County Sheriff's Department.

So far, two people have reported receiving calls from these scammers.

They say they are overdue on a loan.

"There's all different flavors of scams people are just simply trying all different things," said Chief Mark Barnett.

This isn't Police Chief Mark Barnett's first time dealing with a scam, even with people posing as police.

"A lot of times you get people calling saying they're calling from the police benevolent fund or some other police related organization so that people feel safer sending money or personal information," he said.

Barnett says senior citizens often find themselves targets of scams like this.

"I think it's a shame that people take advantage of seniors they work hard all their lives they live on a fixed income and to have someone come and take their money I think it's terrible," said Regina Young.

The latest one going around Ludington has people worried. It's a reminder to think twice before giving out personal information.

"If you don't initiate the call don't give out any financial information, any social security numbers, your financial institutions have that information already they shouldn't be asking for it," Regina said.

"The best thing that can happen is the person hangs up and they aren't out any money they aren't a victim at all. Will it stop it? No but it will keep them from being a victim," Chief Barnett said.