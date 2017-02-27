Benzie County Central School District Considering Closing Elementary

“Our critical mission right now is to make sure that Benzie is well positioned to thrive,” says Matt Olson.

Looking toward the future.

If you're child goes to one local school district, there may some major changes on the horizon.

The Benzie County Central School Board is looking at the impact of closing one of two elementary schools, then consolidating them.

They’re facing a budget deficit of nearly $300,000.

Superintendent Matt Olson says merging Crystal Lake Elementary and Platte River Elementary could save nearly $250,000.

Monday night, members of the board and community got a closer look at the situation and the idea.

Olson says he sees the best option as closing Platte River Elementary, and re purposing the building.

Students would attend Crystal Lake instead, beginning in the fall of 2017.

But for now, it’s all just an idea.

“We can all sleep at night if we know that our decisions are made in the best interest of kids. That's what I'm trying to do and I think that's what they are trying to do as well,” Superintendent of Benzie County Central Schools, Matt Olson, says.

Superintendent Olson recommended the board take action on the consolidation at their next meeting.

The board will meet again on March 13th.