Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Kalkaska House Fire

In this update, a woman has died due to injuries she suffered in a Kalkaska fire.

Family members say Mary Jo Tester passed away this evening in the Grand Rapids hospital she was recovering in.

The fire started early Wednesday morning.

A DPS sergeant and sheriff's deputy were the first on scene, bringing Mary Jo and her mother-in-law Grace Tester out of the burning home.

Mary Jo was a paraplegic, and her family says her prior medical conditions made her road to recovery a challenge.

Her funeral arrangements haven't yet been released.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more information.