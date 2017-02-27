Senate Confirms Bank Chairman Wilbur Ross As Commerce Secretary

The Senate confirmed Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary Monday night.

The billionaire who won the vote 72-27 was suggested for the position by President Trump nearly three months ago.

The Trump administration expects Ross to make a significant contribution through his efforts to renegotiate a controversial trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

The confirmation for the vote was controversial, as democrats pushed for information regarding his experience as chairman of the Bank of Cyprus, which has links to Russia.

Ross said he will step down from his position at the bank when he takes office.

He is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday.