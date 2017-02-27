Boardman River Dams Project Moves Forward With Contractor

The start of phase two of a project to restore the Boardman River is gaining momentum.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District recently awarded an almost $6.3 million contract to a Wisconsin company, Michels Corporation to remove the Boardman River Dam.

It's all part of the Boardman River Dams Ecosystem Restoration Project.

Officially having a contractor on board is exciting for the project's implementation team. Chair Frank Dituri says, “To have the Army Corps be able to bring forward those funds from the EPA specifically for the removal of the Boardman Dam is just a huge milestone for the project that allows the team to continue looking down stream.”

The contractor will begin work this spring.

The Boardman River project has already started working on fundraising for phase three.