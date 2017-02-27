Boyne City Public Schools Using Virtual Reality in the Classroom

Boyne City Public Schools has a new technology to help kids explore across he world and beyond.

The district just got a classroom set of virtual reality goggles to take learning to new heights.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik take us there for the students' first experience.

"I was like, 'whoa,' it feels like I'm actually there," Boyne City Middle School eighth grade student Jaelyn Jarema said.

Boyne City Middle School eighth grade students were in Mexico, Peru and Venezuela all within a few minutes.

The district just got new virtual reality technology to expand learning opportunities.

"We thought, educationally, I wonder what, if there's an avenue for those," Boyne City Middle School principal and district technology chair Mike Wilson said. "Sure enough there was a Google Expeditions kit, it's called, and you can go just about anywhere with those."

The virtual reality goggles allow teachers to take their students from inside the classroom to places all over the world.

"In our Spanish class we get to see places that we're learning about and we're watching a movie and it's like all animated, so getting to see it in real life is really cool," Jarema said.

The school was able to sell older iPads, and buy the V.R. goggles.

Now, they're looking forward to showing students more than they ever expected.

"We went underwater," Wilson said. "We got to explore different parts of the human anatomy from the inside, it's pretty cool so. We also got to go over to like the Aztec ruins and see some of those places virtually."

Students like Jaelyn Jarema got to try it for the first time Monday.

"The coolest one, I thought, was the waterfall because you're like floating and you get to see everything," Jarema said. "It just seems like you're there and like some places I actually want to go."

It's just the beginning of endless possibilities.

"This is just the start and there is the opportunity, as we progress, for teachers to actually make their own lessons with the software," Wilson said.

"I'm really excited to see what else we can like look at," Jarema said, "and what places we can go."