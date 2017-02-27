Boyne City High School Evacuated For Small Wood Shop Fire

A small fire at Boyne City High school prompted an evacuation Monday afternoon.

A student was operating a sander in wood shop when the outdoor dust collector started smoking.

Some of that smoke started coming through the vents inside.

High school students were sent to the middle school.

The Boyne City Fire Department says the dust collector was damaged, but no one was hurt.

"It was normal use of the equipment and the staff responded quickly," Boyne City Public Schools superintendent Patrick Little said. "We had what is the best outcome from what could have been a dangerous situation."

School will resume as normal Tuesday, but classes in that wing of the building will be relocated.