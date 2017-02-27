Mackinac Bridge Briefly Closes For Falling Ice, Second Closure this Season

A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
A mom and her two kids found themselves lost in the woods over Memorial Day Weekend. Dispatchers -- using her cell phone to help them find a way out.
The DNR is trying to figure out who burned 20 mattresses and bedspring frames in Benzie County.
In this update, a man will spend years in prison for sex crimes and taking his daughter from foster care without telling anyone.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, we just learned a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with two stolen ATMs.
A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
A Kalkaska County man is accused of firing his gun multiple times after choking someone.
