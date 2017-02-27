Mackinac Bridge Briefly Closes For Falling Ice, Second Closure this Season

Falling ice forced the Mackinac Bridge to close Monday, but now it is back open.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority closed it down from about 9-10:30 a.m. for falling ice.

They say the sun caused enough melting to loosen up what built up on the cables and towers after Friday's ice storm.

It's the second time the bridge closed to falling ice this year.

The real danger comes when it falls from as high as 300 feet onto the bridge deck.

"We just want to make sure that no one reacts to the ice that's falling and creates an accident out on the bridge," Mackinac Bridge Authority executive secretary and chief executive and chief executive officer Bob Sweeney said. "It's safer for everybody if the ice is falling that we close the bridge to all traffic."

The Bridge Authority does not expect any more closures.

They say Monday's warm temperatures helped melt most of the remaining ice.