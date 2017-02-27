Lake County Community Remembers Longtime Firefighter

A Northern Michigan community remembering this long time firefighter.

Deb Engstrom spent 40 years as a firefighter in Lake County.

She passed away from cancer last week.

She started at the Baldwin Fire Department before moving to the Webber Township Fire Department.

There she was the training officer for the entire county and taught dozens of firefighters in her time there.

She was known as 'mom' at the department and had recently started working as the Webber Township Clerk.

She was also worked doing home health care in Lake and Newaygo County.

“Deb was a very thoughtful person. She cared about the community and she cared about everybody. that was just her thing, she had a huge heart. She was always there for me, she gave me the best advice that I've ever gotten from anyone and she always stood there beside me,” said Webber Township Fire Chief Aaron Summers.

Deb's funeral will be March 11th at Baldwin High School.

The department also plans to name a truck for her, one she helped write a grant for.