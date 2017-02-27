Lake County Sheriff's Department Rallies Around Deputy Battling Cancer

A Northern Michigan Sheriff's Department, helping one of their deputies fight a battle with cancer.

Deputy David Kane has been with the Lake County Sheriff's department for 6 years.

Last week doctors told him he has cancer.

Deputy David Kane has been in his fair share of difficult situations in his six years at the Lake County Sheriff's Department. But he's now preparing for his toughest battle yet. One with stage four lymphoma that's spread to his bones and liver.

“My wife and kids are the first thing that popped into my mind, if I can't support them, what the heck is going to happen? Without them, without the support from my wife and my three awesome kids, no, there's no way I could do this. They're definitely going to help keep me moving,” said Kane.

Since that diagnosis, Deputy Kane and his family have seen an outpouring of support from the department and beyond. Hugs, prayers and donations have been pouring into the department and through a GoFundMe page.

“The community has come together. I have people that are giving donations through GoFundMe, through the bank, people that don't even have any connection to Lake County, people that don't even live here, other officers throughout the country, throughout the state, are making donations. It just goes to show you how when you're in the blue everyone comes to you when needed the most,” said Sheriff Richard Martin.

Deputy Kane starts chemo on Thursday, with his department, his wife and three kids and an entire community standing by his side.

“Support is the biggest thing, that's what I've realized so far. Without the support I wouldn't have much hope. The positive support that I'm receiving from the community and my department friends and family, it is just helping me push through all of this. I wish there was a word to explain it all at once,” said Kane.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

You can also drop off donations at the Lake-Osceola State Bank.