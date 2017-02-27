Manistee DPW Gets Early Start On Forestry Work

With sunny weather Monday, the Manistee DPW got an early start to forestry work, what they say will benefit the city greatly.

The Manistee DPW says they typically start forestry work in the spring.

But, when there is a break in the weather like Monday, they always take advantage.

“We're going down the streets that are really bad, where the branches are falling into the street, and we're trimming them off,” says Ernie Helminski, DPW worker.

Trimming, cutting and sawing.

That's instead of plowing or snow removal, typical work for the Manistee Department of Public Works this time of year.

They say it will help protect their plow trucks and street sweepers down the road.

“If the branches aren’t trimmed, a lot of time they will get snow on them or ice buildup that can cause them to hang lower, so we try to keep up on it so it doesn't come in conflict with the trucks. We have already had two instances this year where we had a damaged mirror and a damage protector of exhaust, so this work helps reduce the equipment maintenance on the trucks,” says Jeff Mikula, DPW Director.

The clean up now will also make for less clean up later because fewer branches will blow into the streets once the spring storms hit.

It’s also giving workers a head start, giving them more time for other projects.

“It’s good to do it now because the weather allows for it. The guys can work under safe conditions, there's no snow or ice on the roads and it frees up our time so we're not doing this during the summer when we have work to do in the parks and other projects,” says Mikula.

Workers say it's a benefit to them and all drivers, making the roads in town safer.

“It will open up the streets and get a little more sunshine. The intersections will open up, you'll be able to see traffic,” says Helminski.

The DPW will be working on the trees for the next several weeks, and into the rest of the year.