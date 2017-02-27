Ludington Police Warn People About Scammers Calling Claiming To Be Them

Police in Ludington are warning people about scammers claiming to be them.

The police chief says two people came forward after scammers called them, saying they were collecting money on a loan.

They changed the caller ID so the call looks like it's coming from the Mason County Sheriff's Department or Ludington Police Department.

Police say they don't make calls like that and to hang up immediately.

If you think you got one of these calls, or have questions on how to handle a scammer, call Ludington police at (231)-843-3425.