Takata Pleads Guilty To Fraud In Faulty Air Bag Case

We can update you on the massive Takata air bag case we've been closely following.

Monday afternoon, the air bag company pleaded guilty to fraud.

Lawyers for people suing air bag maker Takata and five automakers say the car companies knew the company's products were dangerous, yet continued to use them for years because they were cheap to make.

Defective inflators can blow apart and spew shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

Takata air bags are linked to at least 16 deaths.