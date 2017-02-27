Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Taxes and Retirement Savings

A show airing Tuesday on 9&10 can give you the guidance you need to figure out the best way to handle retirement savings.

Centennial Wealth Advisory puts on Retiring Well with Michael Reese.

The show helps you plan for retirement and teaches you what to do with your hard earned cash.

Tuesday, advisors are discussing taxes and how important they really are.

They say taxes and retirement savings work hand in hand.

“Think of a 15 or 25 percent tax rate on that investment and the total amount that you have. That can be a significant difference in the end of your life when you're looking to have final expenses or maybe pass money on to children,” explains financial advisor Art Canfield.

The show airs every Tuesday on 9&10 at 10 a.m.