Healthy Living: Recareering Later in Life

More than 33 percent of the U.S. labor force is made up of workers 50 years of age or older.

That number is on the rise as more baby boomers are deciding to work longer and try different careers.

The idea of starting a new job in your golden years might seem difficult, but in tonight's Healthy Living, learn how you can recareer at any age!

If you're worried about starting a new business later in life, consider this: a report by researchers at City University of London's Cass Business School found 70 percent of start-ups created by people age 50 or older last longer than three years versus 28 percent for those younger than 50.