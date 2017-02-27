Crews To Work On Emergency Water System Repairs At Traverse City - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Crews To Work On Emergency Water System Repairs At Traverse City Intersection

Posted: Updated:

Some emergency road repairs could interrupt your commute Tuesday in part of Traverse City.

Crews will be doing road work due to emergency water system repairs at the intersection of Boon Street and Woodmere Avenue. 

Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the northbound lane of Woodmere Avenue will be closed from Boon to Premier Street. 

The work is expected to be completed by 3 Tuesday afternoon.  