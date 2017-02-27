Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Lake Leelanau Life

Living on the lake has many perks in the summer, but there are plenty in the winter too.

This beautiful home is located on South Lake Leelanau and just ten minutes away from Traverse City.

It has almost 200 feet of frontage right on the lake and architectural accents inside the massive home to accommodate a large family, or quaint enough for a couple to enjoy.

Katie Boomgaard and Erin Malone bring us inside this Amazing Northern Michigan Home on Lake Leelanau.

