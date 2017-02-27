President Trump To Address Joint Session of Congress Tuesday Night

Tuesday night, President Donald Trump takes the spotlight during an upcoming joint address to Congress.

While speaking to governors Monday morning, including Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, the president said he plans to tackle some pressing issues there, including repealing the Affordable Care Act and growing calls for an independent investigation into claims that the Trump campaign had ties to Russian intelligence officers.

Congressman Devin Nunes, a strong supporter of President Trump, is rebuffing calls for a special prosecutor, but says his House Intelligence Committee will look into the claims.

"We still have not seen any evidence of anyone that's from the Trump campaign, or any other campaign for that matter, that's communicated with the Russian government,” says Rep. Nunes.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez, who was elected Saturday, is calling for an independent investigation.

“We need an independent investigation because that is a serious, serious issue, and the American people need to understand what the Russians in cahoots with the Trump folks and others rigged the elections,” says Perez.

President Trump has denied any ties between his campaign and Russia.

He reiterated that point again Sunday tweeting that Russia talk is "fake news."