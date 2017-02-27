Sights and Sounds: Morning Along The Boardman River - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Morning Along The Boardman River

Posted: Updated:

Monday mornings are not always the brightest parts of your week, but they can be if you stop to soak them in.

Photojournalist Jeremy Erickson brings us tonight's Sights and Sounds from a morning along the Boardman River at the Brown Bridge Quiet Area and Canoe Launch.