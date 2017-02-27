Smoked Salmon Smorrebrod

Smoked Salmon Smørrebrød

Ingredients:

• 1/2 fennel bulb—halved lengthwise, cored and very thinly sliced

• 1/2 Granny Smith apple, cored and very thinly sliced

• 3 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

• 3 tablespoons crème fraîche

• 1 1/2 tablespoons skyr (Icelandic yogurt) or Greek yogurt

• 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh horseradish

• Pinch of sugar

• Kosher salt

• Unsalted European-style butter, softened, for spreading

• 4 slices of dense rye bread

• 1/2 pound sliced smoked salmon

• Small dill sprigs and flaky sea salt, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Add the sliced fennel and apple and let sit until crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain well and pat dry. In a medium bowl, toss the fennel and apple with 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice.

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the crème fraîche with the skyr, horseradish, sugar and the remaining 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Season the horseradish crème with salt.

3. Spread butter on the rye bread and arrange the smoked salmon on top. Dollop the horseradish crème on the salmon, then top with the fennel-apple salad. Garnish with dill and sprinkle with flaky sea salt; serve.