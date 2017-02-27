DNR Offers Tips For Property Owners Dealing With Coyotes

Coyotes are everywhere, and have used human development to their advantage.

According to the DNR, coyotes could get comfortable in places near humans if there are food sources available and there’s nothing threatening about the experience.

“Coyotes have learned how to survive in urban landscapes, even near people. They take advantage of abundant natural foods that can often be found in urban and suburban areas,” said Hannah Schauer, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife technician. “Because they are highly adaptable, coyotes have expanded their range throughout North America, and can be found in every county in Michigan.”

For those dealing with a coyote problem, the DNR suggest removing food sources like trash bins, bird feeders and pet food, and fencing off gardens and fruit trees.

The DNR also says you can try yelling, clapping and chasing off coyotes to let them know they are not welcome on your territory.

If removing food and scaring them off doesn’t work, the DNR says a person can hire a specially permitted nuisance control company to help safely remove the coyotes from urban or residential areas.

For those who live in areas where hunting or trapping activities are allowed, property owners can taken coyotes all year on private property without a permit when they are doing or about to do damage to private property.

In Michigan, coyote hunting is open year-round.

To learn more about hunting and trapping seasons in Michigan, click here.