Healthy Living: Dissolvable Stents

Coronary artery disease affects 15 million Americans and remains the leading cause of death, killing more than 610,000 annually.

Today in Healthy Living, we show you a new type of stent that dissolves over time and gives doctors more life-saving options.

Baylor in Dallas took part in the FDA studies.

The new absorbable stent also gives patients peace of mind, since they don't have a permanent metallic implant.