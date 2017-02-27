The Freeze Factor: How Winter Affects Your Health

Winter plays a big role in life for a lot of people in Northern Michigan.

The snow and cold allows winter sports and business to thrive, but winter can also have a big impact on our health as well.

Meteorologist Emily Kennedy brings us this special report on ways to stay happy and healthy during our darkest, coldest season.

The most important thing is just making sure that you're prepared.

Winter comes and goes every year in Northern Michigan and whether you realize it or not, the cold has an impact-- both mentally and physically.

One of the more common health issues seen are viral upper respiratory infections. It is more common during the colder weather due to patients being in close proximity due to staying inside more in both school and work places. It spreads quicker and more easily among people.

The accumulating snow can also be a problem. Researchers believe that's the reason why heart attacks more than double during the winter compared to the summer. People who don't tolerate physical activity have a harder time doing activities as well simple as moving the snow off their driveway. It's puts physical stress on their heart which sometimes causes a heart attack in patients that are already at risk.

While you're outside doing those physical activities - like shoveling, it's very important to dress for the conditions. Vasoconstriction is your body's way of regulating temperature. So when you go into extreme cold conditions, the body auto-regulates to keep blood to the most vital organs. Even though our bodies natural reaction to keep us warm can save your life - it can cause its own set of problems. If you have some other health conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, coronary blood disease, that's all blockages of the blood vessels anyways. So if you constrict on top of those blockages, that's just making it 10 times worse.

Dealing with the cold is just one of the battles we face in Northern Michigan. Our winters are traditionally cloudy and the days are shorter. That can lead to depression and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

It is very common here in the Northern Latitudes and it affects about 9 percent of people which is a pretty big representation. Down in Florida probably about 1 percent of people have SAD so then we do know that light must play a role. We all get a little bit of the Winter blues but where does it cross into a disorder? When you meet criteria for a major depression.

On average in the state of Michigan, only 36 percent of winter days have sunshine. Compare that to Florida who sees more than double the amount of sunshine. It is very important that you maintain daily rhythms, daily activities, things that are your usual schedule.

Doctors orders are to get outside whether it's to soak up the sunshine or just stay active. However, for some it's just not enough.

Many choose to head south to get extra doses of Vitamin D - others have to get away from the cold.

Bruce Stirton grew up in Michigan, living here his whole life. About four years ago he was diagnosed with osteoarthritis in his left knee. He first just wore a brace for a couple years but then it spread to his lower back and right hip. This year he went south for the Winter because of his condition to get some relief from the pain.

Bruce says, "The warmer weather here is just so much better on it. It's at least half, 50% or better pain relief from just being in the warm weather, then just being in the cold."

The cold can help our health as well. Falling temperatures and signs of the first frost, for some, brings a bit of relief. People that have seasonal allergies, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, deal with sinus drainage and watery eyes. Thanks to the colder weather they are able to control their allergies during these months.

Whether you are a lover of Winter or not, it comes and goes every year in Northern Michigan. The most important thing is that you're prepared for the impacts the cold and snow have on your health.