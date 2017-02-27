Traverse City Intersection Closed For Emergency Road Repair - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Intersection Closed For Emergency Road Repair

A Traverse City intersection is closed for an emergency road repair.

The city says a water main broke at Boon Street and Woodmere Avenue Monday morning.

The northbound lanes of Woodmere will be closed from Boon to Premier Street.

The city is expecting crews to be done with the repairs sometime Monday afternoon.