Traverse City Man Accused Of Planning To Sell Heroin

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department says they arrested a man who planned to sell heroin in the area.

The Interdiction Team got a tip about a car that had heroin inside, and the driver was headed to the area Friday.

Later that night they arrested the Traverse City man for planning to deliver heroin, introducing contraband into a correctional facility and driving with a suspended license.

The county's Interdiction Team started last January.

Since then, they have seized more than 234 grams of crystal meth, heroin, crack and marijuana.