Mackinac Bridge Reopens After Closing Due To Falling Ice

Traffic is now running smoothly on the Mackinac Bridge.

It was closed for about an hour Monday morning because of ice falling from the bridge’s cables and towers.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is still warning drivers to be alert to any falling ice.

The sun is shining, and the Mackinac Bridge Authority says that led the ice to start falling.

They say an ice storm on Friday coated the structure.

The bridge opened back up just before 10:30.

That caused a small back up, but things have quieted down now.