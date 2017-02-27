Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Peanut, Burger & Olive

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Peanut, Burger and Olive –just three of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Peanut is an 8-year-old Terrier/American Pit Bull Mix. She is spayed and housetrained. Peanut is very affectionate and is looking for a family she can love. She also needs moderate exercise. Peanut is waiting for her forever family at the Charlevoix Humane Society in Boyne City.

Burger is a 5-year-old Beagle. He is neutered and up-to-date on Vaccinations. Burger is very sweet and does well with children. He also gets along well with other pets! If Burger sounds like a good fit for your family, visit the Humane Society of Midland County in Midland.

Olive is a 3-year-old Domestic Shorthair. She is playful and very sweet. Olive can’t wait to play with her new family! Visit Olive at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

