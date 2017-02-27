Wexford Co. Deputies Searching For Driver Involved In Rollover Crash

The Wexford County sheriff's office says they're looking for the driver of a vehicle that rolled into a ditch around 12:30 Monday morning on old U.S. 131 and East 22 Road in Manton.

The passenger of the vehicle says the driver took off on foot.

The passenger was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says they believe alcohol was involved.