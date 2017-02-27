DNR Offers Training Sessions For ORV Safety Instructors

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering training sessions for off-road vehicle safety instructors.

The DNR will host two training sessions.

One is scheduled for April 21-23 at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Roscommon and the other is in May 19-21 at the Escanaba State Fairgrounds.

Participants will learn policies, procedures, classroom management and teaching concepts.

They'll also get hands-on instruction about operating ORVs.

There is no charge for instructor candidates but they are encouraged to attend to brush up on their knowledge.

You must be at least 18-years-old to attend and have a high school or equivalency diploma.

Each class is limited to 24 people.

For applications and more information on the training classes, click here.