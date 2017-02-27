Trader Joe's Recalls Three Unsweetened Apple Sauce Products Over Glass Concerns

Trader Joe's has issued a recall of three kinds of its unsweetened apple sauce.

The company says the recall is due to concerns that the apple sauce could contain pieces of glass.

They are recalling Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce and Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, sold at all stores.

The company is also recalling Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, sold at stores in select states.

The products affected have 'best before' dates in August, October and December of 2018.

Trader Joe's says it will issue a full refund to customers returning the apple sauce to the store.

